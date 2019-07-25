© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

An Activist Group Is Attempting A Referendum on Ohio New Energy Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 25, 2019 at 8:35 PM EDT
a photo of Davis Besse power plant
TWITTER
Davis Besse nuclear power plant in Oak Harbor is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that FirstEnergy Solutions had said it might shut down if lawmakers didn't provide subsidies to save them.

A group can now begin collecting campaign funds for a possible referendum on the state’s new energy law. The political action committee is looking at possibly fighting the law that subsidizes two nuclear plants to the tune of $150 million a year.

The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is leading the charge for a possible ballot issue to stop the new energy law, which creates subsidies for nuclear, coal and solar.

It registered with the Secretary of State to become a political action committee the day the bill was signed into law.

The new energy law has garnered a variety of opponents. Environmental groups are against rolling back the green energy policies. Conservative groups say bailing out the two nuclear plants goes against free market principles. And the oil and gas industry says this creates an unfair playing field.

To get on the 2020 ballot, the PAC would need to collect more than 265,000 signatures.



Government & Politicsenergy billnuclear bailoutFirst Energy SolutionOhians Against Corporate Bailoutscoal bailoutsolaroil and gasElection 2020
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
