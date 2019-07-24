© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

The Trump Administration Plans to Cut Food Stamp Benefits

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 24, 2019 at 5:50 AM EDT
photo of a woman
ADAM MELNYK
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Recipients of Ohio SNAP benefits could see changes in their food assistance, if the Trump administration's cuts are implemented.

The Trump administration wants to cut food stamp benefits for about 3 million Americans. 

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said taking away the ability of states to automatically enroll residents who receive welfare benefits is a bad idea.

“Why is it that the Trump administration is so hellbent on making the lives of the poor even more miserable? It’s beyond me,” she said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said state governments have misused this flexibility.

In a written statement, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said it is awaiting further details to determine how Ohio Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients would be affected. And the state agency noted there is a 60-day comment period before the change can take place.

