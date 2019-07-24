© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Severe Weather Leads to State of Emergency Declaration in 63 of Ohio's 88 Counties

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 24, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT
photo of closed road
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Road closed – road construction ";

Nearly three quarters of Ohio’s counties are under a "state of emergency" declaration because of severe weather last month. 

Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a "state of emergency" in 63 of Ohio’s 88 counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage in June. The heavy rain and flash floods compromised the integrity of roads and bridges. Some of them still remain closed or have lane restrictions.

DeWine said in a statement that this proclamation will allow ODOT and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix the damage. This is in addition to the state of emergency DeWine declared for 10 counties hit by tornadoes in May.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
