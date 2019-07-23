Gun Control Advocates Are Closer to Getting Expanded Background Checks Issue on Ohio Ballot

Gun safety advocates are one step closer to expanding background checks for gun sales and closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole.” The petition gained approval from a state panel and opened the door to collect signatures. The issue is still a long way from reaching the ballot.

The group Ohioans for Gun Safety is now collecting signatures for its proposed law to expand background checks on the purchase and transfer of firearms.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose leads the Ohio Ballot Board, which approved the issue as following the single-subject rule. But this is an initiated statute, which means once the signatures are collected the language will be sent to Ohio lawmakers.

“The legislature can then take that opportunity, if they wish to. Otherwise, then the petitioners can continue gathering signatures to put it on the ballot for Ohioans to decide,” LaRose said.

Ohioans for Gun Safety said it will take the issue to the ballot as early as 2020, if lawmakers don’t pass strong enough gun safety measures.