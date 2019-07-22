© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Severe Weather Damage Prompts Gov. DeWine to Declare State of Emergency For Many Ohio Counties

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 22, 2019 at 7:54 PM EDT
photo of closed road
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The State of Emergency allows the Ohio Department of Transporation to access funding to fix damage severe weather caused to highways last month.

Nearly three-quarters of Ohio’s counties are included in a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month. 

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a “state of emergency” in 63 of Ohio’s 88 counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage in June.

The heavy rain and flash floods compromised the integrity of roads and bridges. Some of them still remain closed or have lane restrictions.

In a statement, DeWine said this proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix the damage. This is in addition to the state of emergency DeWine declared in May after tornadoes caused damage in 10 counties.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
