© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Tobacco Buying Age and Other Parts of the State Budget Not Yet in Effect

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 22, 2019 at 8:34 PM EDT
photo of statehouse building
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Not every part of the state's new two-year budget is effect. Some provisions will become effective within months or even years.

After the House and Senate couldn’t agree on a new state budget, lawmakers operated on a temporary spending plan

Now that a permanent two-year budget is in place, agencies can operate with certainty and know the amount of money they have to do the business of the state.

But it doesn’t mean every item in the budget is in effect now. 

Though it took an extra 17 days to get it enacted, Gov. Mike DeWine called this spending plan “visionary,” as it helps workers and young people and addresses infrastructure and clean water. 

“The budget that I signed is a budget that really invests in the future of the state of Ohio,” he said.

But some provisions won’t go into effect for 90 days. One is that anyone younger than 21 years old is banned from buying tobacco products. No one will be grandfathered in when it takes effect in mid-October.

And some school and social services provisions won’t take effect immediately either. For instance, a requirement for all high-poverty school districts to provide breakfasts will be phased in over three years.

Tags

Government & PoliticsState budgetGov. Mike DeWinetobacco
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content