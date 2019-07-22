HOLA Ohio Hosts a Press Conference to Address Roundups and Deportation

The Latino community gathered Monday in Cleveland to talk about fears facing the immigrant community.

The Trump administration began arresting illegal immigrants nationwide July 18, which has devastated numerous families throughout the country and in Northeast Ohio.

HOLA Ohio Executive Director Veronica Dahlberg said families needed a platform to voice their struggles and seek out solutions.

“Just the number of people, from the Hispanic community, who were there. Just regular families who showed up with their kids just wanting to be seen and heard and say enough,” Dahlberg said.

Reports indicate Ohio has the third highest rate of immigration arrests in the country. Dahlberg said of these arrests more than 50% are Mexican immigrants, and the other three most-targeted groups are Salvadorians, Guatemalans and Hondurans.