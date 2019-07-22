© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

HOLA Ohio Hosts a Press Conference to Address Roundups and Deportation

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published July 22, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT
photo of HOLA Ohio members
HOLA Ohio Facebook page
Members of HOLA Ohio, which is based in Ashtabula, voice their concerns on immigration at a press conference in Cleveland.

The Latino community gathered Monday in Cleveland to talk about fears facing the immigrant community.

The Trump administration began arresting illegal immigrants nationwide July 18, which has devastated numerous families throughout the country and in Northeast Ohio.

HOLA Ohio Executive Director Veronica Dahlberg said families needed a platform to voice their struggles and seek out solutions.

“Just the number of people, from the Hispanic community, who were there. Just regular families who showed up with their kids just wanting to be seen and heard and say enough,” Dahlberg said.

Reports indicate Ohio has the third highest rate of immigration arrests in the country. Dahlberg said of these arrests more than 50% are Mexican immigrants, and the other three most-targeted groups are Salvadorians, Guatemalans and Hondurans.  

Tags

Government & PoliticsimmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementHOLA Ohioborder securityVeronica DahlbergDeportation
Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
See stories by Phillip Grant
Related Content