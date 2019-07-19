© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Certifies Gun Control Petition

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 19, 2019 at 8:59 PM EDT
photo of guns
KLATTIPONG
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Attorney General Dave Yost had rejected the original petition last month.

It looks like Ohio voters might get to vote on a proposed law that would expand background checks for firearm sales after all. A previous version of a petition that would start the process of putting it on the ballot to begin had been rejected last month.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office certified a revised petition that would be presented for people to sign, saying this time around it is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law.  

This means the proposal’s backers can begin collecting more than 132,000 signatures from half of Ohio’s 88 counties. If they’re successful, lawmakers have four months to pass the plan as it is. If they don’t, the group can collect another 132,000 plus signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot, most likely next year.

Tags

Government & Politicsgun controlAttorney Generalbackground checks
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
