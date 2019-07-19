© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Is Ready to Sign Nuclear Plant Bailout Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 19, 2019 at 7:14 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the HB6 energy bill after the House delays a concurrence vote.

The proposed law that creates subsidies for nuclear, coal, and solar energy and ultimately changes everyone’s electric bills is stuck in limbo for two weeks. 

House Speaker Larry Householder said his chamber was one vote short of passing it this week, but Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s ready to sign the bill.

Ratepayers would see an 85-cent charge on their monthly electric bills, generating $150 million to bail out the state’s two nuclear plants. They’re offsetting a rate hike by cutting pro-green energy policies, which opponents say would hurt the advanced energy industry.

DeWine has said his energy priority is to keep large, carbon-free energy generators open.

“Our goal all along has been to save the nuclear plants to save the jobs, but my standard is to keep the cost of energy down to keep the cost of utilities down for the ratepayers.”

FirstEnergy Solutions said it needed the bill to pass quickly, or it would move to close those two nuclear plants.

