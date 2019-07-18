Nuclear Bailout Bill Approved in Senate, Stalls in House

The sweeping energy bill that would save nuclear plants from shutting down while making big cuts to renewable and efficiency policies has stalled. The house speaker says some of the representatives who would’ve voted “yes” on the measure weren’t present, so he put off the vote.

“We had four ‘yes’ votes when the bill left the House that were not here today.”

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he was one vote shy of sending the energy bill to the governor’s office. FirstEnergy Solutions said it needs to know soon if it's getting $150 million in subsidies to keep the plants open. The House reconvenes August 1. Householder was asked if he was worried about delaying the vote.

“Well there’s not a whole lot we can do about it. We put our best foot forward as you know and passed it and sent it over to the Senate and they put their best foot forward and the only thing we’re lacking at this point is about four people in their chairs.”

The bill would create subsidies for nuclear, solar, and coal but end up reducing costs for ratepayers by cutting green energy requirements.