Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Includes 25 Vetoes In Ohio's Permanent Two-Year Budget

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 18, 2019 at 9:20 PM EDT
a photo of governor Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine signs the permanent two-year state budget Thursday, which includes 25 vetoes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state budget 17 days after the constitutionally mandated deadline and 10 hours after a temporary budget expired. And when DeWine signed it, he included 25 vetoes.

Many of DeWine's vetoes dealt with Medicaid policy, including the single pharmacy benefit manager proposal that was in the House budget. DeWine said Medicaid is willing to work on that goal but needs flexibility. And though he vetoed some elements in the budget that required transparency because he didn’t think the details would work, he issued an executive order demanding it from agency departments. 

“This is not something we are going to walk away from. This is not something that we are going to say we are not going to do this. We want transparency, but it just has to work,” he said.

DeWine said he vetoed a guarantee on per-pupil funding, saying it would benefit the wealthiest districts. He said the priority of this budget is to help those who need it the most.

Government & PoliticsState budgetGov. DeWineMedicaidschool funding
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
