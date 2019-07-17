© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Some Ohio Planned Parenthoods Are Getting Help To Serve Low-Income Women

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 17, 2019 at 2:48 PM EDT
A Planned Parenthood in Columbus
A Planned Parenthood in Columbus

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is tapping into the national organization’s emergency funds to be able to provide birth control and other health care services to low income women. This move allows the organization to comply with a Trump administration order that bans federal dollars from going to clinics that refer clients for abortions. 

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio had been getting about $4 million from the federal government to provide birth control and health care services, but not abortion, to low income women. Spokeswoman Sarah Inskeep says it is the only provider of its kind in nine Ohio counties and without help from the national Planned Parenthood organization, low income women would suffer.

“So we are talking people that have nowhere else to go who come in for what they know is a need for health care and they can come in and not fear being turned away for their inability to pay for their service that day," Inskeep says.

Ohio lawmakers have already stripped the organization of more than $1 million in state funding. Meanwhile, the state’s new budget provides $7.5 million dollars to health centers that steer women away from abortion options. Those centers may or may not provide birth control options.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodPlanned Parenthood of Greater OhioDonald Trump
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
