Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Presidential Primary Moved to St. Patrick's Day

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 17, 2019 at 8:51 PM EDT
a photo of cleveland st patricks day parade
BRIAN BULL
/
WCPN
The Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade in 2014.

The two-year operating budget will move next year’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Republicans moved it to after March 15 so they could award all delegates to a single candidate. And they did it over the objections of Democrats.

Republicans aren’t expected to have a competitive presidential primary, but Democrats are. Democrats complained St. Patrick’s Day parades and activities could create problems in finding poll workers and make voting difficult in some areas.

Republican Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan said 28 days of absentee voting addresses that concern.

“If between the hours of 6:30 to 7:30 at night on St. Patrick’s Day, if you feel the festivities will keep you from a poll, you have multiple opportunities to vote. I don’t. It’s a nonissue,” he said.

Dolan noted Ohioans will vote on the same day as people in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, where Chicago hosts major St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Dolan said moving the primary to a week later would have made candidates’ paperwork due on Christmas Eve.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
