Government & Politics

Districts Under State Takeover Hope to Restore Local Control Soon

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published July 17, 2019 at 10:10 PM EDT
photo of Lorain City Schools logo
LORAIN CITY SCHOOLS
Lorain City School District is one of three districts that have been under state control since 2015 when House Bill 70 was introduced.

In the state budget, legislators have agreed to a one year moratorium on state takeovers of failing school districts. That means districts like Dayton and Canton will not be put under the control of academic distress commissions. 

But, it’s not clear yet what that means for three school districts that have been under state control since 2015 when House Bill 70 was approved.

Those districts include Youngstown, East Cleveland, and Lorain. Lorain School Board President Mark Ballard said he hopes local control will be restored.

“We’ve seen how slow this ship turns around at the state legislature. But, we do have their attention. They do know that the systems that they have taken over are worse off than before they took them over. And, they are all aware that they need to do something about this,” he said.

Ballard said that he hopes the Senate will propose an emergency clause to restore local control within the next 30 days. But he expects that there will not be a final decision before the school year starts.

House Bill 70Canton City School DistrictLorain City School DistrictState school takeoverYoungstown City SchoolsEast Cleveland City School District
Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
See stories by Phillip Grant
