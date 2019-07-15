© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Plans to Change Ohio's Accessibility Logo Are on Hold

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 15, 2019 at 7:45 PM EDT
Photo of handicap sign
Steve Johnson
/
flickr.com
The transportation budget requires the Ohio Department of Transportation to use a new handicap accessible logo.

Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs are on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect requires the Ohio Department of Transportation to use a new logo.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko said the current accessibility logo is of a person sitting in a wheelchair, waiting for someone to push him or her. Ohio lawmakers agreed to switch to a new logo that depicts a more dynamic character. 

“He’s leaning forward in the wheelchair, and he’s got hands on the wheel like he is capable of moving himself,” Yuko said about the new logo.

But the federal government is warning that changing it could affect funding it provides the state.

Lawmakers plan to add something to the operating budget. And Yuko said he plans to try to get Ohio’s U.S. Senators to take up the issue. 

