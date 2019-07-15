© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Proposes Changes to Jail System

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 15, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT
a photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks to reporters following a meeting of the Ohio Jail Advisory Board.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is keeping a close eye on the Cuyahoga County jail system and the problems it has had with inmate deaths and use of force. DeWine added that fixing those problems might require a bigger picture solution.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is ramping up its jail inspection team by adding more inspectors, including a registered nurse.

DeWine said it’s important to focus on fixing immediate issues with jails such as with Cuyahoga County. But he added that the makeup of county inmates is changing.

“Our criminal justice system is not really designed to deal with people who have mental health problems, really isn’t designed to help people with substance abuse problems. So we are grappling with this. We’ve made some changes, but we have a long way to go.”

He also said the state needs to find ways to improve jails for the rising female population.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
