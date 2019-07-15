DeWine Proposes Changes to Jail System

Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is keeping a close eye on the Cuyahoga County jail system and the problems it has had with inmate deaths and use of force. DeWine added that fixing those problems might require a bigger picture solution.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is ramping up its jail inspection team by adding more inspectors, including a registered nurse.

DeWine said it’s important to focus on fixing immediate issues with jails such as with Cuyahoga County. But he added that the makeup of county inmates is changing.

“Our criminal justice system is not really designed to deal with people who have mental health problems, really isn’t designed to help people with substance abuse problems. So we are grappling with this. We’ve made some changes, but we have a long way to go.”

He also said the state needs to find ways to improve jails for the rising female population.