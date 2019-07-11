Sherrod Brown Plans Visit to Southern Border

Senator Sherrod Brown will visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso, Texas this Sunday. Brown and other senators have called for an investigation into contractors who are running immigrant detention centers. Brown said they are being paid as much $750 per child, per day, and the conditions are inhumane.

“We want to investigate because we wonder why they are getting paid and why they are doing so little. And what their connection is and are they even qualified to do this,” Brown said.

Brown has advocated against the president’s policy to separate migrant children from their families.

Senator Brown will be traveling to Texas with his wife, Connie Schultz, and staff members from his own office as well as the offices of New Mexico Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the border with Vice President Mike Pence.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to indicate that Senator Sherrod Brown will not be traveling with Senator Rob Portman. The two Ohio legislators will be making separate trips to the border.