Government & Politics

Sherrod Brown Plans Visit to Southern Border

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published July 11, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT
Sherrod Brown in Cleveland
LECIA BUSHAK
/
WCPN
Sherrod Brown appeared with Cleveland faith leaders to protest the Trump Administration's family separation policy.

Senator Sherrod Brown  will visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso, Texas this Sunday. Brown and other senators have called for an investigation into contractors who are running immigrant detention centers. Brown said they are being paid as much $750 per child, per day, and the conditions are inhumane.

“We want to investigate because we wonder why they are getting paid and why they are doing so little. And what their connection is and are they even qualified to do this,” Brown said.

Brown has advocated against the president’s policy to separate migrant children from their families.

Senator Brown will be traveling to Texas with his wife, Connie Schultz, and staff members from his own office as well as the offices of New Mexico Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the border with Vice President Mike Pence.  

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to indicate that Senator Sherrod Brown will not be traveling with Senator Rob Portman. The two Ohio legislators will be making separate trips to the border. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownTrump immigration policy
Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
See stories by Phillip Grant
