The Ohio Democratic Party Is Critical About the Pregnancy Center Tax Credit Bill

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party criticized a bill to give tax credits to people who donated to nonprofit pregnancy crisis centers that steer women away from abortion. A co-sponsor of the bill operated one of the more than 100 centers around the state.

The bill would give people fully-refundable tax credits for the amount they give to crisis centers.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said Republican Rep. Candice Keller is the paid, full-time director of a pregnancy resource center in Middletown, and her involvement in backing this bill is a case of self-dealing.

“In the world of ethics and good government, it raises a lot of flags," Pepper said.

In a written statement, Keller said the opposition is simply trying to create a diversion to tarnish her reputation. But she said she has decided to abstain from further participation in this bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.