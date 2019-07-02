New Red Light Camera and Skateboarding Laws Are In Effect

While the new statewide gas tax went into effect Monday, there are more rules in the transportation budget, including restrictions on red light cameras, that go into effect Wednesday.

The new restriction deducts, dollar for dollar, from local government funds any amount raised by cities from red light camera fines.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani supports the new restriction.

“This is to ensure that these cities are not policing for profit. They are not using red light cameras as a source of revenue for pet projects, but rather for safety, as many of them say they are using it for,” he said.

Another new traffic-related law affects skateboarders. It is now illegal for them to hold onto the back of a moving car while riding on their boards.