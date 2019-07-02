© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Red Light Camera and Skateboarding Laws Are In Effect

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 2, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT
a photo of a red light camera
MONTICELLO
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
The new red light camera rule will prevent cities from profiting from fines.

While the new statewide gas tax went into effect Monday, there are more rules in the transportation budget, including restrictions on red light cameras, that go into effect Wednesday.

The new restriction deducts, dollar for dollar, from local government funds any amount raised by cities from red light camera fines.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani supports the new restriction.

“This is to ensure that these cities are not policing for profit. They are not using red light cameras as a source of revenue for pet projects, but rather for safety, as many of them say they are using it for,” he said.   

Another new traffic-related law affects skateboarders. It is now illegal for them to hold onto the back of a moving car while riding on their boards.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
