Alabama Abortion Ruling Could Impact Ohio Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a case on Alabama’s ban on an abortion method most commonly used in second trimester abortions. This means a lower court ruling saying the ban was unconstitutional will stand. What does the high court’s decision mean for Ohio’s similar ban, which is in the courts right now?

Jaime Miracle of NARAL ProChoice Ohio said the decision in the Alabama case is a good sign for opponents of Ohio’s ban.

“These bans not only put the health and lives of Ohioans at risk but are clearly unconstitutional and are just wasting taxpayer dollars.”

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis said he thinks the federal court reviewing Ohio’s ban will let it stand.

“We’ve had a lot of success – the pro-life movement that is. In the 6th circuit just recently, they upheld our defunding of Planned Parenthood law as being constitutional.”

Similar D & E (dilation and extraction) bans have been stopped by lower courts in other states.