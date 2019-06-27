© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

With Looming Budget Deadline, Householder Considers Contingency Plan

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 27, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT
A photo of Larry Householder
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to journalists about the budget process, currently in conference committee.

The clock is ticking for the Ohio House and Senate to reach a budget bill agreement. The deadline to continue funding state government is Sunday night. But, House leadership has a contingency plan.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said the Senate made some major changes when it comes to health care reforms and tax cuts that don’t align with what his chamber wants.

The House and Senate easily passed their individual budgets, but lawmakers have been locked in a conference committee since Tuesday. The end of the fiscal year is this Sunday.

But Householder said the House is holding onto another bill, SB4, that could be used to temporarily fund the government.

"If we have to put something in four because we think it’s the right place for it to go because there’s appropriations in there that would give us extensions. Ninety days on BWC and 14 days on the operating budget.”

Earlier this year, the House and Senate missed the deadline to pass a transportation budget bill by two days.

Tags

Government & PoliticsState budgetLarry HouseholderOhio HouseOhio Senate
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
