Government & Politics

Western Governors University's Future Tied to State Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 27, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT
photo of WGU Notebook
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
WGU Notebook

An online-only nonprofit university that started offering classes in Ohio a year ago is now a sticking point in the budget process – with the House stripping recognition for it and the Senate bringing it back. 

WGU has 3,200 Ohio students enrolled in bachelor's and master's programs in business, K-12 education, IT and health. Laura Rush of Columbus received her MBA in health care management from WGU in 2016.

“It’s really set up, I think, for working adults who are trying to work this into everything else going on in their life,” Rush said. 

But Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said WGU is competing with established online institutions, and with online offerings from Ohio’s established public and private colleges and universities – some of which are seeing lower enrollments.

“We don’t think it’s right to create that competition with someone that’s not invested in the state,” Edwards said. 

The House budget halted WGU’s operations at the end of this year. The Senate budget doesn’t, so the conference committee will have to work that out.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler