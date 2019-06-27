© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Approves $645 Million Budget for Bureau of Workers' Compensation

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 27, 2019 at 5:41 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Senate
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The state needs to approve the two-year budget by Sunday June 30th.

The Senate has passed a $645 million budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, after stripping out sections added by the House on first responders and immigration. 

The Senate cut a House provision that would allow first responders to file claims for post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD without having to show physical injuries. Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said with both the BWC budget and the two-year operating budget needing to be signed by Sunday June 30th, Senators went back to Gov. Mike DeWine’s original BWC proposal.

“With as many different moving parts on policy as there were on this bill, we decided as a chamber that it just made more sense to take that out and do the budget portion of it.”

The Senate also eliminated a House provision requiring injured employees to declare their immigration and citizenship status – though its sponsor had said undocumented workers could still qualify for benefits.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio SenateState budgetOhio Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler