Government & Politics

AG Dave Yost Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 27, 2019 at 5:53 PM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled federal courts cannot judge if extreme partisan gerrymandering violates the constitution. The 5-4 ruling on cases from Maryland and North Carolina, along conservative-liberal ideological lines, allows Ohio to continue using current congressional maps through the 2020 election.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the court made the right call.

“This is a political problem and it needs a political solution. And fortunately, Ohio voters have already elected to redesign our line drawing process with a constitutional amendment, the way it ought to be done. The power to legislate belongs to the legislature or the people, not the courts.”

That new process will be used in 2021. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said he was not surprised but is disappointed by the court's sharply divided ruling with two newly appointed conservative justices.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
