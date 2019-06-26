Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Talks Vaccines in Ohio Visit

Prominent attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. says vaccines are making children sick. The son of former U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy spoke at the Ohio Statehouse in favor of a bill that would prohibit employers from mandating employees get vaccines.

Kennedy has become a celebrity of sorts among people who oppose vaccinations.

“We have traded mild childhood infectious diseases with very very low mortalities to the American public for a large number of vaccine induced chronic diseases," Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s views on vaccines are outside the mainstream of most public health organizations. The bill he is supporting has seven sponsors, most conservative Republicans. It would allow workers to opt out of flu shots or other vaccines and would prevent employers from requiring those shots as a condition for employment.