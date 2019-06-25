© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gun Safety Group Continues Pushing for Background Checks

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 25, 2019 at 6:14 PM EDT
Ohioans for Gun Safety is trying to make background checks mandatory for nearly all gun purchases.

A gun safety group that wants to convince Ohio lawmakers to require background checks on nearly all gun sales is not giving up on its effort, though Attorney General Dave Yost rejected its first attempt.  

Yost said the summary of the petition Ohioans for Gun Safety would use to gather signatures was misleading. The group’s Dennis Willard said it will be resubmitted soon. 

“We think we have addressed the questions he raised sufficiently, and now we will be able to collect signatures to put background checks for gun sales in Ohio before voters and the legislature.”

The group would need to gather 132,000 signatures to put it before lawmakers. If they reject it, the group can gather more signatures and take it to voters next year. 

