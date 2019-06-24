© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate Budget Doesn't Restore Funds for Mental Health Programs

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 24, 2019 at 5:51 AM EDT
photo of Ohio Senate
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Advocates hoped for $36 million for different programs.

The Senate budget that was passed unanimously this week does not include $36 million that mental health and suicide prevention advocates were hoping would be restored. The money would have been split between treatment and prevention for kids and anti-stigma multimedia campaigns.

Republican Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan said Senators believe in the cause that Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget funded with that money, but instead put it into existing programs on prevention and mental health and into help for multisystem youth.

“I presume the Governor is going to want at least a portion of that $36 million back," he said. "But I think when he sees where we spent it, hopefully that will give him pause to say, well, that’s a worthwhile endeavor as well.”

Dolan said DeWine’s $550 million for counseling, mental health and other wraparound services in low-income schools will help, too. But he said they are concerned about how that half a billion dollars will be administered, so the Senate diverted $125 million the House added to that into vouchers and aid to fast-growing districts.

Mental health Suicide Prevention Senate Budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
