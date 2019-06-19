© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes Treatment Over Prison for Nonviolent Drug Offenses

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 19, 2019 at 7:38 PM EDT
A photo of the Ohio House in session
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed a bill giving courts options to divert those charged with drug crimes away from prison and into treatment programs. It now goes on to the Senate, which also has a drug crimes sentencing reform measure of its own.

The bill, labeled as House Bill 1 to indicate its priority, would expand access to programs for nonviolent drug offenders for treatment instead of conviction or prison. It also would allow for the sealing of some criminal records to help drug offenders get jobs.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse supported last year’s failed ballot issue on drug sentencing. She supports this bill as well.

“House Bill 1 gives these Ohioans a second chance to start over and have a real shot at reaching their fullest potential,” Howse said.

Cautious supporters say they’re hoping lawmakers will also pass the Senate’s priority bill that would also overhaul drug sentencing laws.

The Ohio Public Defender’s Office says about 2,600 people are in prison for drug possession, and 1,600 are locked up for possessing drugs in amounts for personal use only.

Tags

Government & Politicsdrug treatmentDrug Crimesrecord sealingStephanie Howse
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content