Government & Politics

Brown Vows to Fight Back Against Investors Preying on Mobile Home Communities

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published June 18, 2019 at 6:41 PM EDT
photo of mobile homes
DEBBIE HOLMES
/
WOSU
Brown says corporate entities are preying on mobile home residents by buying up communities and significantly raising rents.

Senator Sherrod Brown returned to Iowa recently, but it had nothing to do with the 2020 presidential race. Brown accompanied Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne in visiting a manufactured home park near Des Moines. An investment firm that recently bought the park informed residents that rents would be increasing by as much as 70 percent.

“These outside investors from Utah came in, they’re doing the same in Ohio, in jacking up the rent. It’s just another major group of investors in corporate America that’re preying on middle income people that can’t fight back. What they don’t know is we’re going to fight back.”

sherrod_brown_joins_rep_cindy_axne_at_iowa_mobile_home.jpg
Credit axne.house.gov
/
axne.house.gov
Senator Sherrod Brown sits with Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA 3rd district) at a Des Moines area mobile home.

Brown is a ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

The investment firm, Havenpark Capital, received a grade of “F” from the Better Business Bureau. 

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
