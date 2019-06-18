Brown Battles Trump Overtime Proposal

Ohio’s top elected Democrat is fighting President Donald Trump over proposed rules for paying overtime to salaried employees. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the administration’s plan was a betrayal to American workers and believed it could play a big role in the 2020 presidential race.

The White House proposed an increase to the threshold to require overtime pay for people who make a little more than $35,000 a year.

That’s up from the current $23,660, but much lower than the Obama Administration proposal of $47,476.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said the Trump proposal is too low.

“I’m convinced that come 2021 there will be new leaders in the country that have talked about this and have campaigned on this and one of the first things they’ll do is implement the overtime rule,” Brown said.

Opponents said raising the overtime salary threshold to the Obama level would kill jobs. Supporters said it would create fairness by either paying for overtime or raising wages to avoid paying it.