Government & Politics

BMV trying Online Queuing Service to Reduce Wait Times

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 18, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT
photo of Charles Norman
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
BMV Registrar Charles Norman explains how the system works as he stands next to a kiosk that BMV customers use to check in when they arrive.

State officials tested out a new online check-in system in one of the places that tends to get the biggest complaints about long waits – the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The “Get In Line, Online” system has been in development since last year. It allows users to log on to the Ohio BMV site and select the service they want and one of 12 pilot sites they want to visit. They’ll then get a four-hour window to check in and skip ahead toward the front of the line. BMV registrar Charles Norman said the system will provide new data on wait times to the state and to customers.

“When they go online, they’ll be able to see what are my ten closest agencies and exactly what are the wait times at those agencies,” Norman said. 

He also said this could cut down wait times for some of the estimated 16 million transactions the BMV conducts each year. If it’s successful, it could expand to more of the state’s 186 deputy registrar locations.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
