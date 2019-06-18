BMV trying Online Queuing Service to Reduce Wait Times

State officials tested out a new online check-in system in one of the places that tends to get the biggest complaints about long waits – the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The “Get In Line, Online” system has been in development since last year. It allows users to log on to the Ohio BMV site and select the service they want and one of 12 pilot sites they want to visit. They’ll then get a four-hour window to check in and skip ahead toward the front of the line. BMV registrar Charles Norman said the system will provide new data on wait times to the state and to customers.

“When they go online, they’ll be able to see what are my ten closest agencies and exactly what are the wait times at those agencies,” Norman said.

He also said this could cut down wait times for some of the estimated 16 million transactions the BMV conducts each year. If it’s successful, it could expand to more of the state’s 186 deputy registrar locations.