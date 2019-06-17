© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Technology Program Third Frontier May be Nearing End

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 17, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Husted says he is looking to the future of Ohio Third Frontier, which has about $180 million left.

The state’s investment arm for tech startups and ventures is facing a financial wall. However, there are some differing opinions on the urgency of renewing funds for the Third Frontier Commission.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wouldn’t say the Third Frontier is running out of money. Rather, he said the commission that uses bond money to kickstart projects is nearing the limit to the life of the program.

Third Frontier has about $180 million left. Husted said that still gives the commission a few more years.

“I think the conversation as of late is ‘are we preparing to look at the future? What does that future look like?’ Right now we’re focused on the budget.”

Husted is also director of InnovateOhio, a new department created to help streamline innovation and services within state government. He emphasizes that the goals of InnovateOhio and the Third Frontier Commission are separate.

Ohio Third FrontierOhio Third Frontier CommissionInnovateOhio
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
