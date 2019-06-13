© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate Proposal Helps Parents Avoid Child Custody Relinquishment

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 13, 2019 at 6:52 PM EDT
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), Senate Finance Committee chair

The Ohio Senate’s budget plan adds more money to the fund that helps children who are dealing with severe mental and developmental issues. But the changes include a policy shift that helps parents maintain custody of their children in the process.

The Senate heard the testimony of several parents who were forced to give up their kids to get state-paid treatment.

Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said their budget will change the rules to avoid child custody relinquishment.

“We’re trying to make sure the stories we heard in committee just don’t happen anymore--that all of the sudden they can’t even be present when the doctor is talking to their child, when health care decisions are being made.”

The Senate’s budget adds another $10 million to the fund for what’s known as multi-system youth.

