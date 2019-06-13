© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senators Include Funding in Proposed Budget for Centers that Oppose Abortion

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 13, 2019 at 6:39 PM EDT
photo of Larry Obhof
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senate president Larry Obhof (R-Medina)

The Senate made some big changes to the House budget, including adding $5 million to a program that funds centers that counsel pregnant women against abortion.  

The $5 million is five times the funding that normally goes to the program that supports so-called pregnancy resource centers. Senate president Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said it will have no trouble passing the Republican-dominated Senate.

“I think that the large majority of our members would support what we’ve done here and frankly, would support additional funding on top of what’s in the bill now.”

Jamie Miracle at NARAL Pro Choice Ohio called them fake women’s health centers that often lie to women about the health risks of abortion.

“We should not be spending this $5 million on programs that will do nothing but hurt the people that come to them for care.”

Obhof said he’s unaware of that. The state is no longer funding health services at Planned Parenthood.

