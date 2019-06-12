© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Settlement with ECOT Sponsor Calls for $879,000 Repayment

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 12, 2019 at 6:52 PM EDT
a photo of ECOT Headquarters
ECOT Headquarters

An educational service center is paying the state back for money it received while sponsoring the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. The settlement is part of a larger lawsuit targeting about $80 million in overpayments to ECOT.

The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West will repay the state of Ohio $879,000. That’s the amount it received as a sponsor of ECOT.

The online charter school was given state money for students it couldn’t prove it had, to the tune of about $80 million.

Attorney General Dave Yost commended Lake Erie West for agreeing to repay its portion.

The state is still pursuing that much larger pot of money through a lawsuit against a handful of ECOT officials, including its founder and major GOP campaign donor, Bill Lager.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLake Erie WestECOTDave Yostsettlementeducation
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow