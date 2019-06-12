© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

House Speaker Unhappy with Senate School Funding Changes

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 12, 2019 at 6:46 PM EDT
photo of empty classroom
ASHTON MARRA
/
WCPN
The Senate has moved money away from wraparound services and into vouchers and fast growing districts.

The Speaker of the House isn’t pleased that the Senate has diverted some money his chamber had put toward services for lower-income students into other educational priorities. 

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget had put $550 million into a fund for lower-income districts to provide counselors, after school programs and other wraparound services. The House added $125 million to that. Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said that extra money was moved into the voucher program and to supplement funding for fast-growing school districts. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) noticed.

“I know there was money that went to some of the wealthier schools, the ‘capped’ schools, and I kind of thought that’s where it went – sort of a ‘rob from the poor, give to the rich’ kind of a thing.”

Senators said the money move is not a response to the threat of a lawsuit by some fast-growing districts that have had their increases in state funding limited or capped.

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetLarry HouseholderLarry Obhof
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
