Government & Politics

U.S. House Schedules Contempt Vote Connected with Mueller Investigation

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published June 11, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT

The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn. House Democrats want access to materials related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The administration has cited security and legal reasons for not disclosing the information. Lawmakers are voting to authorize a lawsuit to get the materials, including an unredacted version of the Mueller Report.

Tags

Government & PoliticsWilliam BarrU.S. House of RepresentativesDon McGahnDonald TrumpRussian interference
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
