Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Senate Budget Proposals to Come Today

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM EDT
A photo of the Senate Finance Committee
SAM ABERLE
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Senate Finance Committee has been hearing testimony on the House-passed version of the budget for a few weeks.

With the deadline to sign a new two-year budget a little over two weeks away, state senators are releasing their proposal for that spending plan Tuesday. And there are likely to be some changes from the version that overwhelmingly passed the House last month.

The House budget eliminated state income taxes for anyone making under $22,000 a year and cut them for everyone else by 6.6 percent.  

Republican Senators said they wanted an income tax cut, but some are concerned about the House’s decision to drop the $250,000 small business income tax deduction down to $100,000. Senate Finance chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) called the move a tax increase, and Gov. Mike DeWine said he wanted the $250,000 deduction restored.

Some Senators also don't like the elimination of the $40 million film tax credit. They’re also looking at the $675 million in the House budget for wraparound services for schools, and the doubling of the money DeWine put into foster care and children services.

Government & PoliticsSenate Finance Committeebudget proposalOhio SenateMike DeWine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
