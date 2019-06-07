'Parks and Recreation' Actor Helps Promote Inaugural Akron Parks Week

Akron kicks off its first parks week Saturday. They started the celebration with a video from a familiar TV star. Jim O’Heir, better known as Gary Gergich in the show Parks and Recreation, appeared in a video promoting the event. Parks director Bridget Ambrisco said the video generated nearly 20,000 views over the last two weeks.

“So we were able to pay for that cameo and we had no idea how far it would get. We got people responding from as far as Texas.”

Ambrisco said many of the volunteer events like planting, mulching, and painting will be happening starting Saturday. Other activities are planned at each of the city’s parks throughout the week. She said anyone who wants to help can still sign up.