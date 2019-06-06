© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Parents, Lawmakers Want Health Insurance to Cover Children's Hearing Aids

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 6, 2019 at 5:19 PM EDT
A photo of Shawn Rohlin holding daughter Madeline
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Shawn Rohlin holds his daughter, Madeline, who found out she had hearing loss and needed hearing aids. Madeline’s mom, Nadia Greenhalgh-Stanley, says discovering hearing aids for children were considered a cosmetic device was shocking. ";

Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies provide coverage for children’s hearing aids. Parents are discovering the tool that can help their children learn and develop is treated as a cosmetic device.

Nadia Greenhalgh-Stanley couldn’t believe it when she discovered her daughter Madeline’s hearing aids weren’t covered by their insurance company because they were considered cosmetic.

“To hear that something so medically necessary and so necessary for educational development and everything, was treated as Botox was shocking and appalling.”

A bill from Representatives Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) would require insurers to cover up to $2,500 for each hearing aid.

They say this will avoid other medical and educational expenses.

Tags

Government & Politicshealth insuranceHearing AidsOhio StatehouseAllison RussoCasey Weinstein
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
