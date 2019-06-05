© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Small Business Tax Deduction Should Remain, DeWine Tells Business Group

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 5, 2019 at 6:39 PM EDT
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine said he wants lawmakers to erase a change made to a small business tax deduction that allows many sole proprietorships, partnerships and other small operations to take the first quarter million dollars of their income tax free. DeWine spoke about it before the National Federation of Independent Business Ohio.

The budget approved overwhelmingly by the House allows the first $100,000 in income tax-free. But DeWine said small business owners have told him that there were a lot of tax changes under his predecessor John Kasich, so they want the next two-year budget to focus on stability.

“You can look to our budget that we presented is where we think we should be and that is really no tax changes,” DeWine said.

Supporters of the change have said 86 percent of small businesses who took the deduction at $250,000 will still be able to take it at $100,000. Senators are looking at the budget now, and Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) has said the change is a tax increase.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGovernor Mike DeWinesmall business income tax cutsmall businessOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content