Government & Politics

Governor Hopes to Expand Program That Helps Kids Who Have Experienced Trauma

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 4, 2019 at 6:05 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine speaking at podium
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at the Ohio START summit in Columbus.

A collection of case workers and mentors who work with kids experiencing trauma gathered in Columbus to discuss how their programs can better address growing needs. Gov. Mike DeWine says the Ohio START program can help end the cycle of substance abuse.

More than 30 counties are part of the Ohio START program which works with families dealing with substance abuse disorder, connecting the parents to treatment while helping the children through supportive services. START stands for Sobriety, Treatment, and Reducing Trauma.

At the inaugural START summit, Gov. Mike DeWine said this program can have major long-term impacts.

“That we raise kids who can be productive members of the society. That they get through childhood without it being a bruising, trauma-filled affair.”

The budget would increase funding for these types of programs by more than $16 million. DeWine hopes to expand START to more than 60 counties.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio STARTMike DeWineSubstance Abusepublic fundingmentorship
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow