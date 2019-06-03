© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sen. Sherrod Brown Says Mexican Tariffs Could Impact Ohio Automakers

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 3, 2019 at 9:23 AM EDT
Sen. Sherrod Brown says tariffs should be used as short-term tools toward long-term changes in trade policy

Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s already hearing criticism from Ohio automakers about President Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexican goods.

The Democratic senator says tariffs should primarily be used as a temporary tool to get to a long-term trade policy.

“We start by working with our allies. We focus the tariffs on China; on countries that cheat. They shouldn’t have to last very long if we work with our allies. And that lesson’s been lost on the President. And it contributes to a more uncertain economy and a more uncertain world.”

The proposed tariffs would go into effect next week, starting at five percent and rising steadily. Trump says it’s in response to what he terms an “illegal migration crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The American Automotive Policy Council released a statement criticizing the tariffs.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
