© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine: Ohio Needs to Upgrade Arrest Warrant Database to Protect Police Officers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 31, 2019 at 8:12 PM EDT
a photo of Governor Mike DeWine with the warrant task force
SAM ABERLE
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine, with the Warrant Task Force, talks about the need to replace the state's arrest warrant database.

Gov. Mike DeWine wants to establish a new system for tracking arrest warrants. He says the current system is puts police officers at risk.

DeWine says there are 250,000 warrants listed in the state’s law enforcement database. And he says there are at least that many more that aren’t there, but should be. And of that quarter of a million, he says only 18,000 warrants are listed in a national database. 

“This puts the lives of officers at risk every single day. It gives these offenders the opportunity to victimize others as they continue to escape arrest,” he said.

DeWine is calling on Ohio lawmakers to come up with money for a new warrant database, much like the one in Kentucky, that connects with the national system. He says serious criminals should not have “safe zones.” Until that time, DeWine says law enforcement should make sure all warrants are entered into the current system within 48 hours of being issued.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Governor Mike DeWinewarrant task forcelaw enforcementarrest warrants
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content