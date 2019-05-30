© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

JPMorgan Chase Is Expected to Pay $5 Million to Settle ACLU Parental Leave Lawsuit

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 30, 2019 at 7:16 PM EDT
a photo of ACLU legal director Freda Levenson
SAM ABERLE
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Freda Levenson, the legal director at ACLU of Ohio, says the class action lawsuit settlement agreement, which has yet to be approved, would require JPMorgan Chase & Co. to pay $5 million to male employees who say they were denied equal parental leave.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought by male employees who said they were denied parental leave because they were men. If approved by a federal court, the company would pay them $5 million.

A new father wanted to take the 16 full weeks of parental leave offered by his employer, JP Morgan Chase, but says he was told new dads were generally only allowed two weeks of paid leave. The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director Freda Levenson said it settled a suit filed on behalf of him and others denied equal leave under the company’s policy. 

“Hopefully, the filing of this lawsuit will be a big wake-up call to other employers,” Levenson said.   

She said for women to compete on an even playing field, men have to be able to play an active role at home.

Tags

Government & PoliticsACLUJP Morgan Chaseparental leaveclass action lawsuit
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content