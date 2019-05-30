© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Requests FEMA Aid for Dayton Area Tornado Relief

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 30, 2019 at 7:43 PM EDT
a photo of Mike DeWine talking to media
Jason Reynolds
/
WYSO
Gov. Mike DeWine surveys the damage in the Dayton after a tornado hit Tuesday morning.

Gov. Mike DeWine requested help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 10 counties that suffered damage from tornadoes that ripped through Ohio Tuesday morning.

One person died in Tuesday’s storms. But DeWine, who toured the damage with his wife Fran, said it could have been worse.

“We saw them first from the air but then when we got down on the ground and looked at those homes, you know, if I didn’t know anything and just saw the homes, I would have assumed there were a lot more people killed,” he said.

DeWine credited the media for getting the word out and to the people affected who heeded that warning. DeWine said he wants the feds to come in next week to do a survey of the damage and figure out what national resources might be available to help people rebuild their lives.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDayton tornadoGovernor Mike DeWinetornado damagedamage relief
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content