Activists Gather to Support We The People Amendment

Cleveland is one of more than 25 cities across the US where activists gathered Tuesday to support the "We the People Amendment" to the Constitution. The amendment would take away corporations’ ability to fund political campaigns. Madelon Watts organized a demonstration outside Representative Marcia Fudge’s Cleveland office. Watts said they have two main goals.

“One, publicity so that more people will learn about Move to Amend and the 28th Amendment, the 'We The People Amendment.' And secondly, to ask Representative Fudge to consider co-signing as she has done in the last Congress.” Watts said.

Watts says the bill has been introduced in the House, and she hopes to see it moving through the senate later this year.