Government & Politics
Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines
Current map of Ohio's congressional districts.If the U.S. is supposed to be a representative democracy, when did this country go from voters picking their representatives to politicians picking their voters?  Over the course of five days, WKSU will take a look at the evolution of Ohio's congressional district, how they've gone from making geographic sense to the twisted, contorted shapes they are today.The Balance of Power for Ohio's Congressional Districts:  An Interactive Map with the Results of the 2016 Election and an Overview of the Makeup of Each District (Click on a district to get more details about it.)00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050000A Short History of Ohio's Congressional Districts00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050003

The ACLU Keeps Pushing for a New Congressional District Map This Year

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 28, 2019 at 7:13 PM EDT
photo of current Ohio Congressional map
FIVETHIRTYEIGHT
Congressional District Map of Ohio

The group that sued over Ohio’s Congressional district map said there’s still time to draw a new one for next year's election if lawmakers are ordered to do that. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court delayed a lower court’s order to redraw the map by June 14.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Ohio’s map will stand at least till after its rulings next month on maps from North Carolina and Maryland. A federal court in Cincinnati ruled Ohio’s map was unconstitutionally partisan gerrymandered. Freda Levenson with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said she’s confident a map could be ready by the September 20 deadline for next year’s Congressional elections.

“It takes a long time to draw a gerrymandered map. Drawing a constitutional map is not a lengthy endeavor,” Levenson said. 

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said it’s common sense to wait for the high court’s other rulings. A new map will be drawn after the 2020 census, under new rules approved by voters last year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGerrymandering: Shading the LinesOhio Congressional districts
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
