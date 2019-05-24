© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines
Current map of Ohio's congressional districts.If the U.S. is supposed to be a representative democracy, when did this country go from voters picking their representatives to politicians picking their voters?  Over the course of five days, WKSU will take a look at the evolution of Ohio's congressional district, how they've gone from making geographic sense to the twisted, contorted shapes they are today.The Balance of Power for Ohio's Congressional Districts:  An Interactive Map with the Results of the 2016 Election and an Overview of the Makeup of Each District (Click on a district to get more details about it.)00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050000A Short History of Ohio's Congressional Districts00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050003

Supreme Court Delays Drawing of New Congressional Map

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 24, 2019 at 5:18 PM EDT
photo of current Ohio Congressional map
FIVETHIRTYEIGHT
The ACLU sued over the gerrymandered map, which it argued unfairly favors Republicans.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay that says Ohio and Michigan don’t have to draw up new Congressional district maps until after two rulings expected next month.

The state appealed a ruling from a federal court in Cincinnati, which said Ohio’s Congressional district map was partisan gerrymandered and unconstitutional, and that a new map had to be drawn by June 14. Attorney General Dave Yost had asked for a delay, citing expected rulings next month by the Court on maps from Maryland and North Carolina.  House Speaker Larry Householder said earlier this week he agreed.

“I think it's important for all of us to see what the Supreme Court has to say and I think that they're going to rule in favor of the state of Ohio.”

But the ACLU, which filed the suit over the map, pushed back, saying Republicans who drew it were trying to "run out the clock" to draw a new one before next year’s Congressional election. The ruling also covers a similar map case from Michigan.

In a statement, Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) of Toledo, expressed disappointment. “After today’s action, Ohioans are left to hope the U.S. Supreme Court has a better plan than the one imposed on them by a cynical, power hungry Republican majority in Ohio’s State Capital,” Kaptur stated. 

She recently wrote an Op-ed about the situation in the Washington Post: My district was gerrymandered. The damage is easy to measure.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
