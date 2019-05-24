© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Horses with Electronic Chips Will be Allowed to Race Under Governor's Executive Order

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT
A photo of horses racing
SCIOTODOWNS.COM
Racing at Scioto Downs south of Columbus

Ohio racehorses have traditionally been identified by a lip tattoo or a brand. But many horse owners have opted to use electronic chips instead. But those chips are not officially recognized under the state’s racing rules.

The Ohio Racing Commission updated its rules to include electronic chips to identify race horses. In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order. His spokesman Dan Tierney said it’s good for 120 days.

“Essentially it will allow a horse that is chipped but not tattooed or branded to be eligible while the administrative code is eventually updated.”

Tierney adds this executive order is proactive to make sure it isn’t an issue while the racing rules are being updated.

